Light rains, hailstorm likely in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 4 (PTI) Light rains and hailstorm are likely to occur in western parts of Rajasthan in the next 24 hours due to upper cyclonic circulation, a MeT Department official said Friday. Eight districts -- Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Churu, Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar -- may receive rains followed by gusty winds whereas hailstorm is likely to occur in Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts, he said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 3.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar followed by 4.5 in Churu, 6.0 in Sriganganagar, 7.0 in Dabok, 7.5 in Jaipur, 8.8 in Kota, 10.2 in Ajmer, 11.7 in Jodhpur, 12.4 in Jaisalmer, 12.5 degrees Celsius in Barmer. The maximum temperature was recorded in between 17.6 and 28.1 degrees Celsius, the official said. PTI AG SNESNE