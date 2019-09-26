Light rains in Chandigarh bring down temperature

Chandigarh, Sep 26 (PTI) Light rains in Chandigarh and surrounding areas on Thursday brought down the mercury by a few notches, officials said.Nearby Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana also received light rainfall.The maximum temperature at most places in Punjab and Haryana has been hovering in the range of 32-35 degrees Celsius over the past couple of weeks.According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall is predicted at a few places in the two states over the next two days. PTI SUN SOMSOM