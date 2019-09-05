Light rains in parts of Himachal

Shimla, Sept 5 (PTI) Several parts of Himachal Pradesh have received light to moderate rains, the Meteorological department said on Thursday.Dharamshala received 55.8 mm rain between Wednesday 5.30 pm and Thursday 8.30 am, followed by Una (53.4 mm), Nahan (40.2 mm), Palampur (36 mm), Kangra (25.7 mm) and Sundernagar (24 mm), Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.Bhuntar (12.2 mm), Chail and Bilaspur (9 mm each) and Manali (5 mm) witnessed light rain during the period, he added.The lowest temperature was recorded in Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 12.4 degrees Celsius.PTI DJI DVDV