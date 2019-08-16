Light rains in some parts of Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Light rains were recorded in some parts of Delhi, with the maximum temperature settling at 32.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.The city recorded a low of 26.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.Humidity levels oscillated between 70 per cent and 86 per cent.The Safdarjung observatory received 3.6 mm rainfall.The Palam observatory recorded a high of 32.8 degrees Celsius and a low of 26 degrees Celsius and received 0.4mm rainfall.The Lodhi Road observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25.4 degrees Celsius and received 4.3 mm rainfall.The Ridge area recorded a high of 32.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 25 degrees Celsius and received rainfall of 0.4mm.The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershower and strong surface winds on Saturday.The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 30 and 25 degrees Celsius on Saturday.On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 34.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the minimum was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.The humidity levels oscillated between 62 and 100 per cent. PTI SLB DPB