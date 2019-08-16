Light rains in some parts of Delhi, respite from humid weather

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Some parts of the city received light rains on Friday, giving respite to people from the humid weather with prevailing overcast conditions.It was humid in the morning, with the weatherman predicting light rains towards the evening.Some parts of the city received light rains from 12.30 pm, a Meteorological (MeT) Department official said."The minimum temperature recorded at 8.30 am was 26.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year," a MeT official said.Humidity level was recorded at 81 per cent.It was a sultry day in Delhi on Thursday with rains in parts of the national capital in the morning."The maximum temperature settled at 34.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the minimum was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal," the official said, adding that the humidity levels oscillated between 62 and 100 per cent. PTI GJS VIT KJKJ