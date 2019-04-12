Light rains in the national capital brings relief from scorching heat

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Light rains and gusty winds were witnessed in some parts of the national capital on Friday morning bringing some relief from the scorching heat.The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, a MeT department official said.The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, received 0.5 mm rainfall till 8.30 AM while areas under Palam, Lodhi Road Ridge recorded 0.2 mm, 0.6 mm and 0.2 mm rainfall during the same period.Ayanagar observatory recorded traces of rainfall.Humidity was recorded at 72 per cent at 8.30 AM, the official said.The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy afternoon with the possibility of light rains, dust storm and thunderstorm towards the evening."The maximum temperature is likely to hover at 37 degrees Celsius," the official said. PTI PLB PLB TDSTDS