Light rains lash parts of Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Light rains lashed parts of the national capital on Monday evening. Pleasant weather conditions prevailed in Delhi, with the minimum temperature settling at 11.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, and the humidity level oscillated between 98 ad 45 per cent, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said. The Safdarjung observatory, the recording for which is considered official for the city, recorded 0.6 mm of rainfall while the Palam observatory recorded 0.8 mm of rainfall. Humidity oscillated between 98 and 45 per cent. The weather office has forecast mist/shallow fog for Tuesday morning, with the possibility of very light rains/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 24 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather office added. On Sunday, the maximum temperature had settled at 21.9 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 10.5 degrees Celsius. PTI SLB SLB SNESNE