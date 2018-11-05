Light rains occur at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Nov 5 (PTI) Light rains occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, while the weather over its western region remained dry.According to the Meteorological (MeT) department, the day temperatures in Allahabad, Varanasi and Jhansi divisions were above normal on Sunday.The highest maximum temperature in the state was 35.8 degrees Celsius recorded in Allahabad.The MeT also said weather is most likely to remain dry over the state on November 7 and November 8. PTI NAV AD KJ