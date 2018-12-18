Light rains over eastern UP, Muzaffarnagar coldest

Lucknow, Dec 17 (PTI) Very light rain was recorded at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh Tuesday, while weather remained dry over the western region of the state, the Met department said.Muzaffarnagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 3.5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department (Met) department said.Shallow to moderate fog occurred at isolated places and the night temperature went below normal in Bareilly division on Monday, it said.Weather is most likely to remain dry over the state on December 20 and 21, and shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at some places, the weatherman said. PTI NAV AD DPB