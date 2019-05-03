Light rains provide respite from scorching heat in Raj

Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) Light rains followed by gusty winds provided respite from scorching heat in Rajasthan on Friday, a Met official said.Jaipur recorded 0.1 mm rainfall and traces were witnessed in Ajmer, Tonk, Banasthali and Chittorgarh. In the morning, Kaman, Deeg and Nagar in Bharatpur recorded 11 mm, 2 mm and 7 mm rainfall respectively, the Met department said.Barmer was the hottest with 42.5 degrees Celsius followed by 41.7 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur and 41.4 degrees Celsius in Bikaner.The Met official said that mild tremors of 3.0 magnitude were felt in Nagaur region of the state at 10.51 am Friday. No casualty was reported, they said.The weatherman has warned of a dust storm, thunderstorm, gusty winds (30-40 Kmph) and lightning at isolated places in east Rajasthan in next 24 hours. PTI AG DPBDPB