Light shower in Delhi, mercury may drop Monday

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Delhi witnessed light showers Sunday with minimum temperature touching 8.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.The national capital recorded 1.6mm rainfall, while maximum temperature remained at 19.6 degrees Celsius.Met officials said humidity oscillated between 100 and 74 per cent.They said the mercury may drop Monday with minimum temperature going down to 7 degrees Celsius."It will be mainly clear sky with moderate to dense fog in the morning. Haze or smoke will be thereafter with maximum temperature touching 18 degrees Celsius and minimum remaining at 7 degrees Celsius," the weather office said in its forecast. PTI MNL MNL SOMSOM