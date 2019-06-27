Light showers in Himachal Pradesh, Una hottest at 40 deg C

Shimla, Jun 27 (PTI) Light rainfall occurred at few places in Himachal Pradesh while Una registered the highest temperature in the state at 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the Meteorological Department said.Bilaspur recorded a high of 37 degrees Celsius, followed by Hamirpur (36.4 degrees Celsius) and Chamba (35.6 degrees Celsius), Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said.In Sundernagar the mercury settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius while in Bhuntar the maximum temperature was 34.6 degrees Celsius, he said.Mandi and Solan recorded their respective day temperatures at 34.4 degrees Celsius and 31.6 degrees Celsius, Singh said.Among the tourist hotspots in the hill-state, Manali was the warmest at 27.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Shimla (25.5 degrees Celsius), Dalhousie (22.8 degrees Celsius) and Kufri (17 degrees Celsius), he said.The lowest temperature was recorded in Keylong at 8.6 degrees Celsius, Singh added. PTI DJI AD RHLRHL