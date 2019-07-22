Light showers in parts of Jammu region

Jammu, Jul 22 (PTI) Katra and Bhaderwah towns of Jammu and Kashmir received light rains on Monday even as most parts of the state continued to reel under hot and humid weather, the meteorological department said. Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above the season's average, while the minimum was 2.5 degrees above normal at 27.6 degrees, a Met spokesperson said. In Srinagar, the maximum was 32.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, while the minimum was 18.5 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said. Katra in Reasi district experienced 1.4 mm of rainfall. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the town were 32.6 degrees and 25.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, the spokesperson said.Bhaderwah in Doda district received 3.6 mm of rainfall during the day, the official said. Leh in Ladakh region recorded a maximum of 28.1 degrees Celsius, three notches higher than the previous day, while the minimum temperature was 14.0 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said. The weather department has forecast scattered light to moderate thundershowers in Jammu, light rain in Kashmir and dry weather in the Ladakh region in the next 24 hours. PTI TAS ADHMB