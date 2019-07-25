Light showers in parts of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Jul 25 (PTI) With traces of rainfall, state capital Lucknow recorded a high of 31.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the Met office said.According to the meteorological department, some parts of the state were lashed by showers.Meerut received 100.6 mm rain followed by Bareilly (50 mm), Muzaffarnagar (39.2 mm), Bahraich (8.8 mm), Moradabad (10.0 mm) and Orai (2.1 mm), the official said.Basti was the hottest place in the state where maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius.The meteorological department further said that heavy rain is "very likely" to occur at isolated places in the state on July 26 while thundershowers are likely at many places on July 27 and 28. PTI NAV RHL