Light to heavy rains in Himachal

Shimla, Jul 13 (PTI) Several parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to heavy rains since Friday, with Sarahan recording 131 mm rainfall.Naina Devi received 82 mm rains, followed by Bilaspur 71 mm, Una 47 mm, Shimla and Kangra 46 mm each, Kufri 44 mm, Kasauli 13 mm, Manali 3 mm and Dalhousie 1 mm.Una was the hottest in the state at 33.3 degrees Celsius.The weatherman has issued 'yellow' warning for heavy rains from Sunday to Tuesday.The Meteorological (MeT) office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or danger to life.Yellow is the least dangerous of all the weather warnings and indicates the possibility of severe weather. PTI DJI KJKJ