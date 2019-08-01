Light to heavy rains in Himachal; yellow weather warning for weekend

(Eds: Adds word in intro) Shimla, Aug 1 (PTI) Light to heavy rains lashed several places in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, the meteorological department said. A yellow weather warning for heavy rains in the state this weekend has been issued, an official said. Una received the highest 76 mm rainfall in the state on Thursday, followed by Amb (30 mm), Sundernagar (24 mm), Mandi (20 mm), Bhuntar (15 mm), Manali (12 mm), Shimla (7 mm), Dalhousie and Kufri (1 mm each). The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 29.6 degrees Celsius in Nahan, while the lowest temperature at 14 degrees Celsius in Keylong, the official said. The Shimla MeT centre has forecast rains in the state till August 7, but issued a yellow warning for August 3 and 4. Heavy rains are likely to occur in the plains, low and mid hills of the state on Saturday and Sunday, the official said. The MeT department issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, with 'yellow' indicating least danger. PTI DJI AQSAQS