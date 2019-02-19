Light to moderate rain in Punjab, Haryana

(Eds: Correcting figure in last paragraph) Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) Light to moderate rain was seen at several places in Punjab and few parts of Haryana in the early hours of Tuesday, even as the minimum temperatures hovered in the normal range. According to the Meteorological department officials here, rain lashed Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Adampur, Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Halwara, Mohali and Jalandhar in Punjab. In Haryana, Panchkula, Ambala, Yamuna Nagar and Sirsa received light showers. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also received light rain. The weatherman has forecast more rain in the two states on Wednesday. Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees Celsius. Ambala in Haryana recorded a low of 12.5 degree Celsius, while Hisar registered a minimum of 8.9 degree Celsius. The minimum temperatures at Karnal (11.6 degree Celsius), Narnaul (11.5 degree Celsius), Rohtak (10.2 degree Celsius), Bhiwani (9.8 degree Celsius) and Sirsa (9.6 degree Celsius) hovered close to normal limits. Amritsar (6.6 degree Celsius), Ludhiana (9.8 degree Celsius), Patiala (11.2 degree Celsius), Adampur (8.4 degree Celsius), Halwara (10.4 degree Celsius), Pathankot (9.8 degree Celsius), Bathinda (8.3 degree Celsius), Faridkot (7.5 degree Celsius) and Gurdaspur (7.1 degree Celsius) too recorded near normal minimum temperatures. PTI SUN AD INDIND