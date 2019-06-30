Light to moderate rainfall in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 30 (PTI) Isolated places in Rajasthan received light to moderate rainfall, while heavy rainfall occurred at one place in Kota division, the Met office said. Kota recorded 9 cm of rainfall since Saturday, while Ladpura (Kota district) and Bari (Dholpur district) recorded 4 and 2 cm of rain, respectively, till Sunday morning, the weather department said. Few other places in the state also received rainfall below 2 cm during this period. Dabok in Udaipur recorded 2.1 mm of rain on Sunday, the meteorological department said. Churu recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state with 45.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Sri Ganganagar and Bikaner at 43.8 and 43.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather department said. The met department has predicted the heatwave to continue with the possibility of light rain at isolated areas till Monday. PTI SDA MAZHMB