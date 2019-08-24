Light to moderate rainfall in UP

Lucknow, Aug 24 (PTI) Some parts of Uttar Pradesh received light to heavy rainfall on Saturday, the meteorological department said. Allahabad (16.8 mm), Basti (25 mm) and Bahraich (27 mm) received moderate rainfall, while Fursatganj and Etawah received heavy rainfall of 50.6 mm and 86 mm respectively, the Met office said. Lucknow witnessed partly cloudy skies on Saturday and recorded 1.2 mm of rainfall, while Agra received light rainfall of 4.3 mm, followed by Orai at 7 mm. Meerut recorded the highest temperature in the state at 34.7 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. It has forecast thundershowers at many places on Sunday, at few places on Monday and at isolated places on Tuesday. PTI NAVHMB