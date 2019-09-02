Light to moderate rains in many parts of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Sept 2 (PTI) Light to moderate rains occurred at many places in Himachal Pradesh since Sunday evening, the Meteorological (MeT) department said.Monsoon was normal in the state and heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Bilaspur district, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said on Monday.Naina Devi received the highest 81 mm rain since Sunday evening, followed by Gohar (54 mm), Bijahi (44 mm), Nadaun (38 mm), Hamirpur (34 mm) and Sarkaghat (32 mm), he said.Singh said Shimla received 27 mm rain, Kheri (21 mm), Bharmaur and Baijnath (15 mm each), Mashobra (14 mm), Pandoh (11 mm), Manali, Saloni and Kandaghat (10 mm each) and Dharamshala and Janjehhli (eight mm each).The lowest temperature was recorded in Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 13.4 degrees Celsius.The Met Centre in Shimla has forecast rains at some places of the state till September 8. PTI DJI TDSTDS