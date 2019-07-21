Lightning kills nine in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) As many as nine persons have lost their lives after being struck by lightning in various districts of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday. In a statement, a government spokesperson said, "As per information received from various districts of the state, four persons lost their lives in Jhansi, while three persons died in Hamirpur and two died in Fatehpur." Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and has issued orders to give Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. He also directed officials to ensure that the injured persons get adequate treatment, and that there is no laxity in execution of relief works, the statement said. PTI NAV RHL