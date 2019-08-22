Lightning kills two women in Machilipatnam

Machilipatnam (AP), Aug 21 (PTI) Two women were killed on Wednesday when they were struck by lightning in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, police said.Sharif Unnissa (47) of Pedana town was grazing her cattle when she was hit by lightning, police said, adding that the woman died instantly.In a separate incident, P Bharathi (58) of Mallaya Chittooru village of Ghantasala mandal was sowing paddy saplings in a field when she was struck by lightning, they said.The district was lashed by heavy rain on Wednesday. PTI CORR RHL