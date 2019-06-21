scorecardresearch
Lightning kills woman, injures four

Uttarkashi, June 21 (PTI) A woman was killed and four others injured after getting struck by lightning here, an official said on Friday. Gita Devi (35), a resident of Rekcha village, had gone to a temple near Liwadi village with four other villagers on Thursday evening, when the lightning struck. Gita Devi died on the spot. The other four received burn injuries, Rekcha village head Prahlad Singh Rawat said. The injured were getting treatment at the Mori Primary Health Centre, he said. PTI Corr ALM RDKRDK

