Lightning strike damages electronic devices in 30 houses in Hry village

Hisar (Har), Aug 4 (PTI) Electronic devices in more than 30 houses of a village in Hisar district were damaged due to lightning strike, locals claimed on Sunday. No one was reported to be injured in the incident which occurred in Kulana village under Hansi sub-division on Saturday, they said.In all, around 50 dwellings were affected due to the lightning strike, but electric equipment in 30 houses were damaged, Kulana village head, Manga Ram Sarswa, said. When lightning struck, coolers, television sets and inverter batteries got damaged and cracks appeared in the walls of some houses, he said.The villagers demanded that a survey be conducted by the administration to assess the loss and suitable compensation be given to people affected.