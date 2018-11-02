scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Lightning strike kills over 100 cattle in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Nov 2 (PTI) Over a hundred cattle died due to lightning that struck the mountainous belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Friday, police said. As many as 107 goats and sheep died while a dozen cattle were injured in the lightning that struck high altitude Alal Mangota area, they said. Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Aijaz Asad has sent a police team to the spot for immediate assessment of the losses and further action, they added. PTI AB MAZ CK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos