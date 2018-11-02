Lightning strike kills over 100 cattle in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Nov 2 (PTI) Over a hundred cattle died due to lightning that struck the mountainous belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Friday, police said. As many as 107 goats and sheep died while a dozen cattle were injured in the lightning that struck high altitude Alal Mangota area, they said. Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Aijaz Asad has sent a police team to the spot for immediate assessment of the losses and further action, they added. PTI AB MAZ CK