Lightning strikes claim 23 lives in Bihar, Jharkhand

Patna/Ranchi, Jul 24 (PTI) At least 23 people were killed in lightning strikes in Bihar and Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday. Thirteen people died in Aurangabad, East Champaran and Bhagalpur districts of Bihar, while in Jharkhand, 10 people lost their lives in Jamtara, Ramgarh and Pakur districts. The deaths in lightning strikes occurred since Tuesday night, police said. Bihar was also lashed by heavy rains.