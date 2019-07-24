scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Lightning strikes claim 23 lives in Bihar, Jharkhand

Patna/Ranchi, Jul 24 (PTI) At least 23 people were killed in lightning strikes in Bihar and Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday. Thirteen people died in Aurangabad, East Champaran and Bhagalpur districts of Bihar, while in Jharkhand, 10 people lost their lives in Jamtara, Ramgarh and Pakur districts. The deaths in lightning strikes occurred since Tuesday night, police said. Bihar was also lashed by heavy rains. PTI COR NAC PVR NN SMNSMN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos