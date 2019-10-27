Lights, sound and sweets: Rajasthan celebrates Diwali

Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) The festival of Diwali was celebrated with much fervour and gaiety across Rajasthan on Sunday. Revellers donned new clothes and exchanged greetings and sweets as children burst firecracker. Bright lights and decorations are everywhere, including markets such as Johri Bazar and Chaura Rasta which remained crowded till late last night with people purchasing sweets, clothes, decorative items and firecrackers for the festival of lights. Homes have been decorated with Rangoli, colourful patterns drown on the floor, while the skyline was illuminated by colourful fireworks. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the festival across the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot greeted people on the festival. "Best wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. May the Festival of Lights brighten up everyone's life. On Diwali, I urge all to work for communal harmony and brotherhood to bring prosperity in lives of the deprived," Gehlot tweeted. He also wished soldiers on the festival. "Wishing Happy Diwali to all our soldiers posted away from homes and guarding our borders. I urge all to spare a thought for our brave armymen today and remember them in Diwali prayers...My appeal to all of you is to celebrate a safe and eco-friendly Diwali following the message of cleanliness of Mahatma Gandhi," he said. Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot tweeted, "Wishing you and your family a Happy Diwali, today as we celebrate the victory of good over evil, I pray that the festival of light brings you bounties in all you seek." Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) M L Lather said that additional policemen and officers have been deployed in sensitive areas and crowded places to maintain law and order. PTI AG SMN