Lightstone Expands EB-5 Visa Coverage into India

The Visa is a Path to US Citizenship Lightstone has opened new offices in Mumbai and Bangalore The new offices will assist with offering Investment opportunities for EB-5 Projects The EB-5 Visa offers investors, their spouses and minor, unmarried children a path to United States citizenship Sachin Chandavarkar, Managing Director of Asia Capital Markets, will lead the India offices and the expansion To learn more visit https://lightstoneeb5.com NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstone, one of the largest privately held real estate companies in the United States, announced the opening of its new offices in Mumbai and Bangalore. The expansion into India is a key part of the company's broader exploration of emerging EB-5 markets globally. The EB-5 visa program offers investors, their spouses and minor, unmarried children a path to becoming permanent legal residents of the United States. By investing in a qualified U.S. project with a minimum investment of $500,000 and creating at least 10 full-time American jobs, an EB-5 investor may receive conditional permanent residence status for two years, during which time they are free to live, work and attend school in the United States. If the EB-5 investment meets all conditions, investors may receive permanent resident status within just a few years. Leading the India operations will be Sachin Chandavarkar, Managing Director of Asia Capital Markets at Lightstone. The office opening comes at an opportune time as the EB-5 Regional Center Program was reauthorized to continue until September 30, 2019. "At Lightstone, we're excited to have a local presence in India, and we have full teams in the country ready to assist those interested in obtaining an EB-5 Visa," said Chandavarkar. If anyone would like to know more about the EB-5 visa program and the opportunities it provides, visit Lightstone online and fill out the contact form. A representative of the Indian field office will get in touch. About Lightstone: Lightstone is one of the largest privately held real estate companies in the United States with over $6 billion in assets under management and development. Lightstone has over 30 years of experience and develops, manages and invests in all sectors of the real estate market. Lightstone's portfolio currently includes over 432,000 square meters of office, retail and industrial commercial properties, over 15,000 residential units, and 4,000 hotel rooms. With over $400 million in EB-5 capital raised, Lightstone's EB-5 projects maintain a 99.9%+ investor approval history with USCIS to date. Headquartered in New York City, Lightstone is developing assets in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami, and has holdings in 28 states across the US. This is not an offer to buy or sell securities. This marketing is directed only toward countries other than the United States. United States citizens are not the intended recipients of this marketing. No United States citizens will be eligible to participate in any of Lightstone's EB-5 offerings.