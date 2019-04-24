Like BJP, Cong believes in threatening rivals: Akhilesh Yadav

Kanpur (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) After keeping the Congress out of his alliance with the BSP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Wednesday sharpened his attack on the party charging that it threatened political opponents and had a big ego. "Like the BJP, the Congress too believes in threatening political opponents," he said at an election meeting here. "We had an alliance with the Congress, but found that their ego is too big," the SP president said. The SP had an understanding with the Congress during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. But the alliance of the the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh kept the Congress out of their combine for the Lok Sabha elections. The alliance, which also includes the Rashtriya Lok Dal, has left Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies for the Congress to contest. PTI ABN SMI ASHASH