Likely to take oath as CM Thursday: TRS chief Rao

Hyderabad, Dec 12 (PTI) TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to take oath as Chief Minister of Telangana for the second term Thursday. Rao, who was unanimously elected leader of the party Wednesday, told reporters that the oath-taking ceremony would take place once the Election Commission publishes the gazette notification. "The Election Commission of India has to publish the final gazette. If that is done, the government can take oath. Likely by tomorrow..it may be possible. It may not be possible also," he told reporters. "Would like to take oath tomorrow. It is a good time also. But it is possible only when the Election Commission publishes the gazette. We will see what happens, by evening", he said. Rao said he alone may take oath or with two other "colleagues" . "We can expand (the Ministry) after five-six days. We can do like that." Rao was earlier elected leader of the legislature party, paving the way for his return as Chief Minister for the second straight term. The newly-elected MLAs met at Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters here, and took the decision unanimously, party sources said. In the December 7 assembly elections, the TRS had won 88 seats in the 119-member House. Rao was re-elected from Gajwel in Siddipet district by a margin of 58,290 votes.