Lili Reinhart returns to social media, addresses her haters

Los Angeles, Jan 5 (PTI) "Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart has made a comeback to social media, three weeks after she took a break from it due to constant trolling.The 22-year-old actor posted a long message on her Instagram Story and dedicated it to her haters. "I give too much of myself to these people. The last people on earth who deserve it. And I feel regret. For letting them spark a reaction out of me. When I know all too well that the moment will pass. I'm still me. They're still them. Judging my pictures and words, without actually seeing anything or knowing any part of me. The sticky spider web that they create seems to trap me every time. But I seem to be the one biting myself in the end," she wrote.The actor said she will not cheapen herself by "acknowledging that their web even exists." "They will never know me. They will never see me as raw or bare as they see themselves. And that's what keeps me sane. That I, myself, am tucked away. Where none of them can reach me."Each year brings new lessons. This is one of mine. Value yourself. And the parts of yourself that are your own. That no else can touch," she added.Reinhart also returned to Twitter where she posted a statement, directly addressing the trolls. She said their constant bullying only exposes "how insecure and unhappy" they are. "Misery loves company. Which is why hate grows. And people find happiness in hating or criticizing the same things. So think of how you're presenting yourself as a human being when you choose to do so. (sic)" the actor said.In another tweet, Reinhart thanked the people, who stood by her."Also, just a general thank you to everyone who is so kind and loving to me. I see you. I see your messages. It makes my heart happy. Thank you for your love," she wrote. The actor had taken a hiatus from social media on December 16, saying, "Taking a break from that toxic site and the people on it who feel the need to constantly attack me, my cast mates, my relationship, and 'Riverdale'." PTI RB RBRB