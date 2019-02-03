Lily Aldridge welcomes second child

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (PTI) Supermodel Lily Aldridge has announced the birth of her second child, a baby boy.The 32-year-old rampwalk star welcomed the little one with husband, Kings Of Leon frontman Caleb Followill on January 29.The couple have named the baby, Winston.She took to Instagram to share the news."Winston Roy Followill. Blessed our lives January 29, 2019," Aldrige wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white photo of the child's feet. The model announced her pregnancy last August.Aldridge and Followill, 36, also share six-year-old daughter Dixie. PTI RDSRDS