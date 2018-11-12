Lily Collins wants to work with Sandra Bullock

London, Nov 12 (PTI) Actor Lilly Collins, who starred along side Sandra Bullock in 2009's "The Blind Side", wants to collaborate with her again. The 29-year-old actor said she would love to do a comedy with Bullock. ''I mean I would love to do a comedy with Sandy. I am available! Ocean, land, sky, whatever you want, I am in!" Collins told Entertainment Tonight. The actor said she would also like to work with Meryl Streep. "I don't think between now and March I can do a film with Meryl Streep. I don't think that's possible, so I am going to put it on my list for the next 30."But I feel very fortunate to be where I am at right now, and to keep doing what I am doing, so hopefully my 30th birthday is just something I will always remember,'' she said. PTI SHDSHD