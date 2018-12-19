LimeTray, a Restaurant Management Company, Completes 5 Years

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 19, 2018/PRNewswire/ --LimeTray, a B2B SaaS-food-tech company providing full-stack restaurant management systems, has completed 5 years in November 2018. Its product suite covers an end-to-end range of restaurant functions starting from Discovery, Operations to Engagement and Customer Retention. Its software products and services include - Point of Sale (POS), channel management, digital marketing, online ordering, operations management, customer relationship management & analytics.Founded by Akhilesh Bali and Piyush Jain, the company has acquired a client base of 3,000+ restaurants since its inception in 2013. Leading brands include the likes of Burger King, Mad Over Donuts, Taco Bell, Krispy Kreme, and other local and national restaurants. It currently services clients in India, UAE, Indonesia, Philippines, South Africa and is rapidly expanding its business across other geographies.Akhilesh comes with extensive experience in the food and beverage industry having co-founded Foodpanda India and Mithai Mate (Sweet Delivery) previously. Piyush, on the other hand, is an ISB alumnus and had led the online marketing division at Foodpanda, before joining hands with Akhilesh at LimeTray.Piyush says, "This is a great achievement for us. We have a young team that is passionate to give their best everyday. Our products have grown over the past year to fit our client needs better. We wish to keep up this effort and expand our presence across the world."The company has received two rounds of VC funding from Matrix and JSW previously and has quickly cemented its niche in the restaurant technology and marketing space.Recently, the LimeTray POS and Online Ordering System were awarded the 'Great User Experience' award by Finances Online. In a detailed restaurant management software research, the review site also compared and contrasted the cloud-based end-to-end restaurant management system against their competitors. The experts noted LimeTray's clutter-free and user-friendly design makes it stand out from others. They further expressed that the products' intuitive interface and ease of use allow restaurant managers to stay laser-focused on delivering 'top class' services to customers.Agreeing to which, Kabir Jeet Singh of Burger Singh, one of LimeTray's top clients mentioned, "I have tried 46 POS systems before settling down with LimeTray's restaurant POS software. They solve massive problems for the restaurant industry and are the best technology partner you can get."LimeTray has helped restaurants by designing and implementing products that bridge the disconnect between the restaurants and the consumer. It enables restaurants to get online while providing the tools to retain customers and improve their operational efficiency.LimeTray's solutions vary across three categories - Discovery, Operations and Engagement. The products in Discovery help restaurants get found online. This includes online ordering system, mobile app, table reservation and branded website.The operations products help manage customers and business better. These include Point of Sale (POS), order management system and IVR service.Finally, the Engagement products ensure better customer interaction and retention. This involves customer relationship management (CRM), feedback and loyalty programs. Together these products serve as a complete restaurant management system package for restaurant owners. So that they can focus on the things that matter more - their creativity, food, and customer experience.LimeTray also gives complete visibility to restaurants. Its dashboards help in scanning the restaurant business so that more critical problems can be attacked first. While the simplified reports help in keeping a check on business across outlets even when sitting far away. Visibility of operations is arguably one of the most important benefits that any partner restaurant gets from LimeTray's complete suite of products."They provide us with all the technology solutions under one roof. The loyalty and feedback system is very successful and seamless. We don't need to look anywhere else now," said Kabir Advani, Managing Partner - Berco's, another loyal partner restaurant of LimeTray.When asked about the future of LimeTray, Akhilesh said, "The food-tech space is booming in the Asian markets. Restaurants are increasingly in need of digital solutions that simplify their lives. They have already started adopting advanced technologies. Further machine learning and data technologies would change how the day-to-day operations of these restaurants look like. These are exciting times for us, and we look forward to what comes next."Source: LimeTray PWRPWR