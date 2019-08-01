Lineman cuts power supply to police station after being fined for riding two-wheeler without helmet

Firozabad (UP), Aug 1 (PTI) In a tit-for-tat incident, a lineman of the Uttar Pradesh electricity department cut the power supply of a police station here, after he was fined for riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet, officials said on Thursday.However, the electricity supply to the police station was restored subsequently, they added."On Tuesday evening, lineman Shriniwas was fined for riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet by the in-charge of a police outpost under the Linepar police station. He was fined Rs 500."Later, in the evening, the lineman cut the power supply of the Linepar police station, which had a pending electricity bill of Rs 6.66 lakh," Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Ranveer Singh said.This prompted the officials of both the police and electricity departments to meet and deliberate on the issue, officials said, adding that the power supply to the police station was restored in the night. PTI CORR NAV RC