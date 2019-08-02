Lineman in trouble for disconnecting power to police station

Agra (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) The power department has taken to task the lineman who cut off the electricity supply to a police station in Firozabad after being fined for a traffic violation, officials said on Friday. The lineman, who was a contractual employee, and his contractor have also been asked to explain their conduct, said Ajay Agrawal, the superintending engineer incharge of power distribution in Firozabad (Urban). Power supply to no police station can be cut without the written order of senior officials, Agrawal told PTI. He said there are instructions to provide uninterrupted power to police stations. He said the lineman's action fell in the category of indiscipline.Agrawal said Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Ranveer Singh has also been asked if he granted permission for cutting the power supply to the police station. He added that the lineman, Shriniwas, has been changing his statement. After being fined by a policeman for not wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler, Shriniwas himself let it be known that he cut off the power supply as the police station had a pending electricity bill, Agrawal said. The lineman later stated that he acted on the directions of a junior engineer and the SDO, according to Agrawal. On Tuesday evening, the lineman was fined Rs 500 by the in-charge of a police outpost under the Linepar Police Station. "Later, in the evening, the lineman cut the power supply of the Linepar Police Station, which had a pending electricity bill of Rs 6.66 lakh," SDO Singh had said on Thursday. The incident prompted the officials of both the police and electricity departments to meet and deliberate on the issue, officials said. The power supply to the police station was restored later the same night, the officials said. PTI CORR CK