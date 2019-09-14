Linen Club - The Largest Linen Fabric Brand Now Open at Khan Market, Delhi

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari turns showstopper for Linen Club New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Linen Club- The premium linen fabric brand from the Aditya Birla Group launched its exclusive store in Khan market, Delhi today. A pioneer in the industry, Linen Club is Indias largest linen fabric brand and is synonymous with the finest quality linen. This is the 195th Linen Club store in India and the 5th in Delhi NCR. While launching the Store, Mr. Satyaki Ghosh CEO, Domestic Textiles & Thai Acrylic Fibre said, We are delighted to launch our exclusive brand store at Khan market, Delhi. This store is our 5th Exclusive Brand Outlet in Delhi NCR region. Linen being a natural and light fabric is best suited for Delhis climate and we have received great response from linen lovers in our existing stores. All our fabrics are made from raw material sourced from France and Belgium and processed at our state of art facilities to ensure the highest quality standards. We are absolutely positive that the style connoisseurs of the city will welcome this latest store. Mr. Jasvinder Kataria Senior Vice President, Linen Business, Jayashree Textiles said, With this premium store, our goal is to create a rich consumer experience and ensure that linen lovers experience the largest variety of linen fabrics & products in an intimate environment. The distinctive floor plan creates a matchless experience for the retail category in general, and particularly for Linen Club. Known as a style icon, Bollywood Actress Aditi Rao Hydari who inaugurated the store seemed elated while adorning a Linen Club saree. She said, I am very happy to partner with Linen Club for the launch of their latest store in Delhi. I love the beautiful designs from Linen Club which are both glamorous and really comfortable. The inauguration of the Linen Club Store was followed by a scintillating fashion show where the brand showcased its complete range including Formal Wear, Casual Wear and Ethnic Collection to all special guests and brand retailers. The collection stood testimony to the fact that Linen can be a persons best choice for any occasion. The new store in Khan Market, Delhi showcases a wide range of pure linen and linen blends, printed and embroidered linen fabrics for men and women. Further, ready to wear shirts and trousers, as also accessories such as stoles, ties, belts, and handkerchiefs, are also available. The store also offers beautiful linen sarees. The store is located at 56-B, Ground Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi; Ph: 011-45548199 About Linen ClubThe brand Linen Club is promoted by Aditya Birla Group. Linen Club has been the pioneer brand for linen fabrics in India with over 5 decades of experience. Today, with a presence in ~195 exclusive brand outlets and over 6000+ multi brand outlets, Linen Club boasts of having the worlds largest retail chain in Linen. An accomplished in-house design team including internationally acclaimed Italian designers produce close to 1500 new fabric designs every month, which are retailed across India. The fabric range includes 10 to 120 lea super fine fabrics. All these have enriched the design value and have made Linen Club fabric the preferred choice of connoisseurs worldwide. Jayashree Textiles (Linen Club) was the first company to be authorized by CELC (European Confederation of Flax and Hemp) for using European Flax to communicate the genuinity of pure European Linen and it is also a Corresponding Member of CELC. Image 1: Bollywood Actress Aditi Rao Hydari inaugurates the Linen Club Khan Market showroom in Delhi along with Mr. Satyaki Ghosh CEO, Domestic Textiles & Thai Acrylic Fibre and Mr. Jasvinder Kataria Senior Vice President, Linen Business, Jayashree Textiles Image 2: Bollywood Actress Aditi Rao Hydari inaugurates the Linen Club Khan Market showroom in Delhi along with Mr. Satyaki Ghosh CEO, Domestic Textiles & Thai Acrylic Fibre and Mr. Jasvinder Kataria Senior Vice President, Linen Business, Jayashree Textiles PWRPWR