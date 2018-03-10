Linseeds oil recovers on renewed demand

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Linseeds oil recovered modestly at the Vashi oils and oilseeds wholesale market here today following renewed demand from paint and allied industries.

While, refined palmolein softened owing to mild demand from retail buyers.

Castor seeds bold and castor oil commercial also slipped due to sluggish demand from soaps and shippers industries.

Meanwhile, groundnut oil ruled steady in the absence of any worthwhile buying activity.

In the non-edible segment, linseeds oil rose by Rs 10 per 10kg to Rs 860 from Fridays closing level of Rs 850.

However, castor seeds bold slid by Rs 10 per 100kg to Rs 4,270 as against Rs 4,280 and castor oil commercial edged down to Rs 2 per 10kg.

Moving to edibles section, refined palmolein inched down per 10kg to Rs 712 and groundnut oil closed unchanged at Rs 870 per 10kg.