LIP MLA Simarjeet Bains to contest from Ludhiana LS seat

Ludhiana, Apr 5 (PTI) The Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) Friday named Simarjeet Singh Bains as its candidate for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat.The LIP is a constituent of Punjab Democratic Alliance that also comprises outfits like the Punjabi Ekta Party led by Sukhpal Singh Khaira, and the BSP.The announcement was made by LIP MLA Balwinder Singh Bains at a public meeting here.The 48-year-old Simarjeet Singh Bains is the sitting MLA from the Atam Nagar assembly segment in Ludhiana.He had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Ludhiana.The Congress has already announced that its sitting MP Ravneet Singh Bittu will be its candidate from the seat, whereas the SAD and Aam Aadmi Party are yet to announce their nominees.Polling on 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the final phase on May 19.