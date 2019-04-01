Liquor bottles to carry statutory warning: FSSAI

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Beginning Monday, a rule requiring all liquor bottles to carry a statutory warning that alcohol consumption is injurious to health, on the lines of message displayed on cigarette packets, has come into force.All liquor bottles must carry this as well as the warning that people should not drive after drinking, the food safety regulator FSSAI's regulation on alcoholic beverage said.According to a Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) notification issued last year, it had mandated the liquor industry to carry the statutory warnings in a square box on the lines of tobacco industry.The Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018 mandated the makers to carry: "Consumption of alcohol is injurious to health. Be safe-dont drink and drive".It had specified that font size of statutory warning shall not be less than 3 milimeter in English language."In case, respective states wish the same to be printed in their local or regional language, the same shall be allowed without the need for repeating the English version," it added.The FSSAI has also given a time of six months to the manufacturer for use of "unused labels and printed cans"."The same as well as alcoholics beverages manufactured prior to April 1, 2019 can be sold in the market up to March 31, 2020," it said.However, over the issue of parameter of yeast count in the various categories of beer, the FSSAI has put the matter in abeyances."These modifications may be incorporated in the regulations after following due notification process," it said. PTI MJH KRH ANZ SHWBAL