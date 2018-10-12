Liquor cos come under CCI; probe arm carries out raids

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Competition Commission has carried out raids at some liquor companies that are under its scanner for alleged unfair business practices, according to a senior official. The raids were carried out by the regulator's probe arm Director General (DG). The Competition Commission has been keeping a close tab on anti-competitive practices across sectors and has also initiated action against various entities. The official said the DG's office carried out raids at various liquor companies for alleged unfair business practices with respect to pricing but did not divulge specific details. Under the Competition Act, the DG has powers to conduct raid as part of gathering information during the course of investigation. PTI RAM MRMR