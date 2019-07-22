Liquor rates up in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Jul 22 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has increased the ex-distillery price (EDP) of countrymade and Indian-made foreign spirits (IMFS) by five per cent, an official spokesperson said on Monday. The change will make liquor costlier by five to 10 per cent in the state. Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise, Dr Ajay Sharma, said the government was expected to earn Rs 20-25 crore through the move. There will be no impact of the decision on the maximum retail price (MRP) of beer, wine, cider and the liquor brands manufactured and bottled in foreign countries, he said. Changes in the EDP are generally implemented at the beginning of every financial year on April 1. This could not be done as the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections was in force then, Sharma said. PTI DJI RDKRDK