Liquor sale to be 100% through scanning by October in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) All liquor sale will done through bar code scanning in Delhi by October this year, officials said. The move is intended to digitise records of real-time liquor sale in the national capital. According to the excise department, liquor outlets will have to achieve 80 per cent target by May and 100 per cent by October. Last month, the department had warned traders against selling alcohol using "coupon or token" system in order to curb distribution of liquor to influence voters during elections in Delhi. "In the month of June, a target of 90 per cent sale of liquor through scanning has been set by the excise department, while for July it is 95 per cent. "By October this year, all liquor shops will have to achieve the target of 100 per cent of liquor sale through scanning," officials said. In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, the excise department had issued a circular directing liquor outlets to strictly follow opening and closing time of establishments. "Liquor outlets have also been asked to maintain up to date brand-wise stock register. Also, no sale will be done on the basis of coupon or token," the circular had stated. Presently, most liquor sale is done through scanning in the national capital.