Liquor smuggler injured in encounter with police

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 28 (PTI) A liquor smuggler was injured in an encounter with police in the Bhopa area here, an official said on Saturday. Parveen fired at a police team when it tried to intercept his car in Mehmudpur village Friday evening. Policemen retaliated and in the exchange of fire, he suffered bullet injuries, Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said. He was was apprehended by police later, he said. Thirty cartoons of liquor were seized from his car, Yadav said. Parveen hails from Panipat in Haryana. PTI Corr AQS