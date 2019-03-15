Liquor worth 70 lakh seized, 2 arrested

Ghaziabad, Mar 15 (PTI) Two men have been arrested after Indian-made foreign liquor worth Rs 70 lakh were allegedly recovered from them, police said Friday. A truck was intercepted near a toll plaza on the Western Peripheral Expressway near Dasna jail on Thursday night. As many as 805 cartons with 9,660 bottles of liquor (7,500 litres) were found hidden inside gunny bags containing rice, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Upendra Agarwal said. The accused, Mukesh and Khatledaar, revealed during interrogation that the consignment was handed over to them by two bootleggers from Rajasthan. They were paid Rs 6,000 each to deliver the liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district, the DIG said, adding that they had been booked. In another incident, three suspected drug peddlers were arrested with 10 kg of ganja in Raj Nagar Extension region on Friday afternoon. A countrymade pistol was also recovered from them, the officer said. A case has been registered against the trio -- Anuj, Dhruvraj and Parvez -- under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the officer added. PTI CORR MAZHMB