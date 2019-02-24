Liquor worth Rs 16 lakh seized in Mathura

/R Mathura (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) A suspected smuggler has been arrested after liquor worth Rs 16 lakh was recovered from a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, the truck was intercepted on NH2 near Chhata town and around 200 boxes of liquor were seized. It was being smuggled from Haryana's Rohtak district to Agra, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satyarth Pankaj said. A person has been arrested, but the suspected kingpin of the racket managed to free, the officer added. PTI CORRHMB