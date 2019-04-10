Liquor worth Rs 30 lakh seized on poll eve in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) Around 450 cartons of illicit liquor was seized in Gautam Buddh Nagar Wednesday night, with less than 12 hours to go for the Lok Sabha polls in the constituency, officials said.The liquor was seized in the Dadri police station area around 9.30 pm while it was being transported in a truck, a senior official said."Prime facie it appears that the liquor was being smuggled here and was meant to be distributed ahead of the polls tomorrow," Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said."The seized liquor is estimated worth Rs 30 lakh in the market," he said.Police said no arrests have been made so far and an investigation is underway. The action comes amid restrictions clamped under the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls. Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on Friday morning. PTI KIS KJKJ