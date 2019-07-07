Liquor worth Rs 32 lakh seized in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) A large quantity of smuggled liquor was seized Sunday and two men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said. During an interception, a truck with 300 cartons of liquor worth Rs 32 lakhs was seized at Yamuna bridge check-post in Shamli's Kairana, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said. The truck was enroute to Uttar Pradesh from Haryana, he said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that the consignment was to be delivered in Meerut, Tiwari added. A case was registered in connection with the seizure and the two accused have been arrested, the CO said. PTI CORR MAZCK