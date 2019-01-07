Liquor worth Rs 46 lakh seized in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) In twin cases, police busted an inter-state liquor smuggling gang, seized 1,472 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 46 lakh, and arrested five people in this connection from Shamli and Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. A team from Shahpur police station intercepted a truck at Harsoli check-post in Muzaffarnagar district and seized 472 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 26 lakh and one pistol, they said. Two accused, Kaptan Singh and Tarabu, were arrested and interrogated, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muzaffarnagar, Sudhir Kumar said. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the liquor was being smuggled to Bihar from Haryana, he said. The gang was involved in smuggling liquor to various states including Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Bihar, he added. In another incident, police seized 1,000 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 20 lakh after intercepting a truck at Titoli check-post in Shamli district. Three men identified as Sukhwinder, Guru sevak and Mahinder were arrested, Superintendent of Police (SP), Shamli, Ajay Kumar said. Two separate cases have been registered in this connection and the matter is being probed further, police said. PTI CORR MAZ CK