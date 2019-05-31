List of Cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Following is the list of portfolios allocated to Cabinet ministers and Ministers of State (Independent charge): Narendra Modi: Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; and All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister. Cabinet Ministers1. Rajnath Singh: Minister of Defence.2. Amit Shah: Minister of Home Affairs.3. Nitin Jairam Gadkari : Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.4. D V Sadananda Gowda: Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers.5. Nirmala Sitharaman: Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs.6. Ramvilas Paswan: Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.7. Narendra Singh Tomar: Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj.8. Ravi Shankar Prasad : Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.9. Harsimrat Kaur Badal: Minister of Food Processing Industries.10. Thaawar Chand Gehlot: Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.11. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar: Minister of External Affairs.12. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank : Minister of Human Resource Development.13. Arjun Munda: Minister of Tribal Affairs.14. Smriti Zubin Irani: Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles.15. Harsh Vardhan : Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences.16. Prakash Javadekar: Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting.17. Piyush Goyal : Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry.18. Dharmendra Pradhan: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Steel.19. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Minister of Minority Affairs.20. Pralhad Joshi : Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines.21. Mahendra Nath Pandey: Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.22. Arvind Ganpat Sawant : Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.23. Giriraj Singh : Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries.24. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat: Minister of Jal Shakti. Ministers of State (Independent Charge)1. Santosh Kumar Gangwar: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.2. Rao Inderjit Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning.3. Shripad Yesso Naik : Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH); and Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence.4. Jitendra Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; Minister of State in the Prime Ministers Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space.5. Kiren Rijiju: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.6. Prahalad Singh Patel : Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Culture; and Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Tourism.7. Raj Kumar Singh: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Power; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.8. Hardeep Singh Puri: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.9. Mansukh L. Mandaviya: Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Shipping; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. PTI AKV AKV MINMIN